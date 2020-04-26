Hyderabad: Meals on wheels

Hyderabad: The current lockdown due to the Covid pandemic is bringing out the best in people touched as they are by the plight of the poor left without any wages or means. Some are providing essential items and others cash.

Doing in no less service are people like Pranay Upadhyay, who ferry the essential items to the poor, despite the scorching summer. He is volunteering with Cyberabad traffic personnel and transporting the essential items at the doorsteps of the poor.

He is doing so in an eco-friendly idea. Daily around 10 am, he ventures out on his customised bicycle to distribute essential items to the needy

A senior executive of Kore.ai Software India Private Limited and a volunteer of SCSC, Upadhyay said, "I am one of the 20-odd volunteers associated with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), in association with Cyberabad Traffic Police, who are serving the needy in this situation.

In spite of staying at home, I wanted to go out and help the needy at this point of time."

A trailer is attached to the bicycle. He rides 22 km from his house in Dundigal to Cyberabad Commissionerate office and collects the food packets and grocery items and then distributes the food among the needy.

"Various likeminded people and several NGOs are helping us in this mission by donating cooked food packets and essential items at Covid-19 control room at Cyberabad Commissionerate. We collect them and distribute to the people," he said.

Around 300 food packets have been distributed to the poor and around more than 100 packets of grocery items were distributed to needy till today. While distributing these items they strictly ensure social distancing, he added.