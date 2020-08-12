Hyderabad: Medchal district intermediate officer dies of coronavirus

coronavirus on Tuesday. In a tragic incident, the district intermediate education officer (DIEO) of Medchal-Malkajgiri succumbed toon Tuesday.

RP Bhaskar had been admitted to hospital with a fever on August 5 and had undergone coronavirus tests. With the results coming positive, he had been given treatment in two private hospitals and later shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Monday night after his condition worsened. He died on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

RP Bhaskar assumed charge as District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) of Medchal in 2018 which secured top place in the inter results. Medchal district bagged first place with the highest pass percentage in inter results 2020.

Telangana employees association condoled the death of RP Bhaskar and expressed condolences to his family.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Wednesday reported 1,897 coronavirus positive cases and nine new deaths. The total cases in the state touched 84,544.