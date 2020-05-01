Hyderabad metro takes up repair works to check operational readiness after lockdown

Authorities of Hyderabad metro rail limited (HMRL) have taken up repairs and maintenance works to make sure if the entire system is ready and can operate the services soon after the lockdown is lifted.

Works such as checking, maintenance of bearings to viaduct cleaning, clearing the blocked rainwater pipes and other different works are being carried out by the Hyderabad metro. HMRL managing director NVS Reddy said that at present, they are executing the electrical system maintenance works and signalling tests. The data is being transmitted to Thales in Canada for signalling improvement and rectification of technical snags, said Reddy.

Works pertaining to rail grinding in the corridor II to decrease the noise levels are under progress and two trains are being operated on the test track in Uppal depot and metro corridors for checking and ensure operational works.

Besides, the repair works, HMRL is also carrying out civil works including laying of cement concrete in Sultan Bazaar and BT road works wherever road condition needs to be improved in corridor II.