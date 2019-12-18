Hyderabad metro to chug between JBS-MGBS by January end

Metro services between Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) of corridor II are set to launch by the end of January, said NVS Reddy, managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL).

The trial runs on the stretch were commenced on November 24 and on Tuesday, a team of technical experts and engineers inspected the trial runs and observed various parameters and performance of the trains. The 11-kilometer stretch between the JBS and MGBS via interchange station at Paradise Grounds will take around 16 minutes to travel while it takes 38-40 minutes by road.

Currently, the technical specifications and safety standards are being tested for the ongoing trail runs. The operations will be commenced after getting final safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

On November 29, the metro services are extended till Raidurg from Hi-tec City by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.