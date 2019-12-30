Hyderabad metro to extend timings on New year eve, to permit drunk passengers

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) managing director NVS Reddy said that they have taken a decision to allow drunk passengers on the train. Hold on, as it is just for one day.

Announcing that drunk passengers will be allowed to travel on the metro on the New Year eve, Reddy also said that stern action will be taken against those who cause trouble to other passengers. The metro authorities have also decided to run the trains till 1 am on New Year's eve.

However, the metro trains will be run from 6 am to 11 pm from the next day.

On the other hand, the timings of MMTS services have also been extended till Tuesday midnight. The last Lingampalli-Falaknuma MMTS train will depart the station at 1.30 am while the Lingampalli-Hyderabad MMTS train will depart at 1.15 am.