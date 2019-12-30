Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad metro to extend timings on New year eve, to permit drunk passengers

Hyderabad metro to extend timings on New year eve, to permit drunk passengers
Highlights

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) managing director NVS Reddy said that they have taken a decision to allow drunk passengers on the train. Hold...

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) managing director NVS Reddy said that they have taken a decision to allow drunk passengers on the train. Hold on, as it is just for one day.

Announcing that drunk passengers will be allowed to travel on the metro on the New Year eve, Reddy also said that stern action will be taken against those who cause trouble to other passengers. The metro authorities have also decided to run the trains till 1 am on New Year's eve.

However, the metro trains will be run from 6 am to 11 pm from the next day.

On the other hand, the timings of MMTS services have also been extended till Tuesday midnight. The last Lingampalli-Falaknuma MMTS train will depart the station at 1.30 am while the Lingampalli-Hyderabad MMTS train will depart at 1.15 am.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Priyanka Vadra Lashes Out At UP Govt, Centre Over CAA30 Dec 2019 10:37 AM GMT

Priyanka Vadra Lashes Out At UP Govt, Centre Over CAA

General Rawat Named CDS: What Is Chief Of Defence Staff
General Rawat Named CDS: What Is Chief Of Defence Staff
Aaditya Thackeray likely to be given CMO role of Maharashtra
Aaditya Thackeray likely to be given CMO role of Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar bounces back as Maharashtra Deputy CM for record 4th time
Ajit Pawar bounces back as Maharashtra Deputy CM for record 4th...
PM Modi Launches CAA Outreach Initiative
PM Modi Launches CAA Outreach Initiative


Top