Hyderabad Metro Rail’s Official X Account Hacked

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd), which has over 37,000 followers, was hacked. Cybercriminals took control of the account and put it up for sale. This hack is part of a bigger attack affecting other popular accounts like MoneyControl, People Magazine, and EUinmyRegion.

Hackers are using these accounts to promote a cryptocurrency token called $HACKED, which is on the Solana blockchain. The hacked accounts posted similar messages saying, "THIS IS HACKED ACCOUNT! INTRODUCING $HACKED ON SOLANA on each account we hack we publish the token address so we pump it and make profits together."





⚠️ Important Notice:

Our official Twitter/X account (@ltmhyd) has been hacked.

Please avoid clicking any links or engaging with posts until further notice. We're working on it and will update you soon. Stay safe! #landtmetro #metroride #mycitymymetromypride #hyderabadmetro… pic.twitter.com/NiNyNNlN1M — L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) September 19, 2024

MoneyControl’s account with 1.4 million followers, People Magazine’s with 7.8 million, and EUinmyRegion’s account with nearly 100,000 followers were also hacked as part of this scheme. It’s not yet clear how the hackers gained access to these accounts, but some reports suggest it could be through third-party apps or compromised security keys.

L&T Metro Rail has since recovered control of its account. They posted a message at 8:30 am saying, "Our official Twitter/X account (@ltmhyd) has been hacked. Please avoid clicking any links or engaging with posts until further notice. We’re working on it and will update you soon."

People are advised to avoid interacting with any suspicious posts from these hacked accounts until the issue is resolved.