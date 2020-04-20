Hyderabad: Migrant labour can move within State says Union Ministry of Home Affairs

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for movement of stranded migrant labourers.

According to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, workers employed in industry, agriculture, construction and other sectors who have moved from their places of work are currently staying at the relief and shelter camps run by the respective State and UT governments.

However, since additional new activities, outside the containment zones, have been permitted in the revised guidelines notified from April 20, the stranded workers could be engaged in industrial, manufacturing, construction, farming and MNREGA works.

To facilitate the movement of migrant labourers, they have to register with the local authorities concerned. In turn, the authorities would carry out skill mapping to find out various suitable works for them.

However, in the case of migrant labourers who want to return to their places of work within the state, they have to be screened and those who are asymptomatic would be transported to their respective places of work. But, they are not allowed to move outside the state where they are currently staying.

That apart, social distancing norms have to be observed when they have to travel on a bus and the buses should be sanitised as per the guidelines of health authorities.

The local authorities should also provide food and water to the workers during their journey. During the entire exercise, the National Directives for Covid-19 management issued on April 15 shall be strictly followed, the minister added.