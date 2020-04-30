Hyderabad: MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi visits Red Zones; provides ration kits to residents

Hyderabad: After assessing the situation in containment zones across Chandrayangutta constituency during Ramzan, AIMIM floor leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi reached out to the residents to provide succour through distribution of essentials.

In the last 2-3 days, he visited the containment zones including Hafiz Baba Nagar C and H Block, Jamal Colony, Uppuguda and other areas.

On Wednesday, MLA distributed relief ration packs among 200 families. The ration packs included rice, aata, oil, dal, sugar, salt, milk and other items including vegetables.

According to Riyasathnagar division corporator Mirza Saleem Baig, MLA took stock of the situation in view of Ramzan and found that there was no relaxation and people remained stuck and cannot come out, hence he himself took the matter into his hands.

"As even the State Government has been distributing ration and Rs 1,500 for white card holders, however, the residents living in containment zones are not being allowed to come out, so he decided to distribute the packs among the families at their door steps," said Saleem Baig.

In the earlier phase (first half of April) after lockdown was announced ration packs among 25,000 families were distributed in Chandrayangutta and later among the people of Yakutpura, Shaheenagar, Nampally, Bahadurpura, Karwan, Charminar, Rajendranagar, Goshamahal and other locations.

"He distributed ration packs worth Rs 3.5 crore among 60,000 families, besides distribution of around 3,000 food packets," informed the corporator.

It may be mentioned here that Akbaruddin offered the State government medical facilities at his disposal. By upgrading facilities like Owaisi Center for Infectious Disease (OCID) in Owaisi Hospital Campus building, he offered 250 beds with special facilities.

These include 20 Intensive Care beds with oxygen, ventilator support, 7 beds for dialysis patients more than 200 quarantine beds, CT Scans & X-Ray machines to fight against novel coronavirus cases.