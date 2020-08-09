Hyderabad: Minister V Srinivas Goud seeks report on Brahmi inscription found in Kamareddy dist

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Sunday directed the Archaeological department officials to give a detailed report on the unearthing of a 2,200-year-old Brahmi inscription found in Mall Tummeda village in Kamareddy district.

It may be recalled that The Hans India had published a story on Sunday that the 2,200-year-old inscriptions were found in the village in Nagireddypet mandal in the district. On seeing the report, the minister asked a team of the officials of Archaeological department to visit the place immediately and give a report within a week. He also asked them to find out if there were any Stone Age landmarks in the area and preserve them.

The minister said that Telangana State had ancient history and the earlier rulers adopted a negligent attitude to explore them. After the formation of Telangana, research was being done on Telangana history and culture and as part of this the officials of Telangana Heritage and consultants were taking up excavations at the banks of Manjeera River and they found an

inscription which had name of one 'Madhav Chand' written in Ashoka Brahmi script, which is said to be belonging to second century BC.

Historians also say that this may belong to the first Shatavahana regime. This inscription was older than the other Shatavahana inscriptions like Koti Lingala, Doolikattta, which shows there was civilisation in Telangana even during the second century BC.