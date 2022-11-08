Hyderabad: Minor girl gang-raped in Meerpet

Hyderabad: Sexual assaults is reportedly on rise where many complaints and incidents coming to light. In an unfortunate incident, a minor girl was allegedly gangraped by three youngsters in Meerpet.

Police sources said the teenaged girl, and the suspects belong to the same neighborhood and were known to each other.

They took her to an undisclosed location, where they raped her, the victim told the police.

The Meerpet police have booked a case and are investigating . The victim was sent for a medical examination and to the Bharosa Centre.

The police are examining CCTV footage from the spot and investigating from different angles. One person was taken into custody. Police are yet to confirm it.