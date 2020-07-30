Hyderabad: Mobile lab takes Corona tests to doorsteps

Hyderabad: The state health department has rolled out the mobile Covid-19 testing facilities in a Volvo bus in Karwan constituency and was inaugurated by Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin and Golconda Senior Public Health Officer (SPHO) Dr Anuradha at MD lines in Tolichowki on Wednesday, on its first day more than 500 Covid-19 were conducted.

According to Nanal Nagar division Corporator Mohammed Naseeruddin, the bus has 10 counters for RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test. It will visit Covid-19 affected areas, remote places, slums and containment zones and offer Covid-19 tests for free. "On its first day, more than 500 tests were done in Nanal Nagar, Langar House, MD lines, Hakeempet areas under Karwan Constituency," he added.

"The advantage of mobile testing labs that service at door step in localities, basti, slums etc., to get instant Covid-19 testing. These mobile labs are tailed by ambulance which would immediately shift those tested Covid-19 positive patients to hospitals," said a health officer. Naseeruddin said that there are 5 odd location including MD Lines, beside AKM Function Hall, Langar Houz, Hakeempet, Jiaguda in Karwan Constituency where antigen testing is being conducted.