  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Mother’s Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Mother’s Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan
x
Highlights

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in the Mother's Day celebrations

Hyderabad : Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in the Mother's Day celebrations, along with senior mothers above 70 years of the Raj Bhavan Parivar and young women who recently became first-time mothers, at a function held to mark the International Mother's Day at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. She felicitated and congratulated them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X