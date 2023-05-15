Live
Hyderabad: Mother’s Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan
Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in the Mother's Day celebrations
Hyderabad : Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in the Mother's Day celebrations, along with senior mothers above 70 years of the Raj Bhavan Parivar and young women who recently became first-time mothers, at a function held to mark the International Mother's Day at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. She felicitated and congratulated them.
