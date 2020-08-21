Hyderabad: Muharram to be observed on August 30

Hyderabad: The Central Ruiyat-e-Hilal Committee - Hyderabad Deccan on Thursday announced that the crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram 1442 AH has been sighted in Telangana State.

The announcement was made following the confirmation of sighting of crescent. The Committee met here under the chairmanship of Moulana Syed Qubool Pasha Shattari, President, Ruiyat-e-Hilal Committee on Thursday evening. Therefore, August 21 i.e., today is the first day of Muharram and the beginning of new Islamic Year 1442 Hijri and Yaum-e-Ashoora will be observed on August 30 (Sunday).