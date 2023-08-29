Hyderabad: Musheerabad poised for triangular tussle

Hyderabad : Musheerabad Assembly constituency will witness a triangular contest as the BJP is likely to give a tough challenge to incumbent Muta Gopal, besides Congress which is aiming to attract votes of youth. While the saffron party is hopeful of recreating the performance of the latest GHMC elections virtually sweeping the constituency, the Congress will ensure it gets maximum mileage out of the ever-changing political scenario at both national and State level.

As per the latest voter list (draft) published on August 21 by the Election Commission, there are over 2.87 lakh voters, including 1.39 lakh women. Muta Gopal, who earlier said to have pitched for his son MutaJaisimha on health grounds remained energetic, particularly after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao cleared his name in the list of candidates recently. Even his son remained supportive of the father with his style of social and welfare activities.

In 2018, Gopal turned a giant slayer and defeated top BJP leader and sitting MLA Dr. K Laxman with more than 50% votes (72,997). While Laxman, the former BJP State president, stood third with 30,813 votes, behind the runner- up M Anil Kumar Yadav, the Congress candidate and youth leader who received 36,087 votes.

Laxman holds key in deciding party candidate

As a former MLA and Rajya Sabha MP, the national president for BJP OBC Morcha Laxman enjoys clout and remains influential in zeroing in on the candidate. The Saffron party is said to be fielding either daughter of Haryana Governor and party veteran BandaruDattatreya, Vijaya Lakshmi, or former BJYM State president G Bharat Goud. The Congress is yet to decide on handing over the ticket from amongst father or son, former MP M Anjan Kumar or M Anil Kumar Yadav, the latter remains Musheerabad’s party in-charge.