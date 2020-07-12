Hyderabad: Muslim weddings no longer at night

Hyderabad: There is a joke in the Old City about Muslim weddings. Friends have reached the venue but the groom is still on his way. Weddings usually stretch way into the night but the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about a drastic change. Weddings rituals are now being completed during the day.



According to old timers, just four decades ago, all weddings used to be held in daytime. As most of the weddings are being cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic, the limit of 50 guests is forcing families to complete the wedding ritual by day. Moreover, the night curfew does not allow the luxury, said Ali, a resident of Chandrayangutta.

About 50 years ago, weddings used to be wrapped up by 5 or latest by 6 pm, which is followed even today in villages. However, as times changed and the weddings become extravagant the famous Deccan weddings stretched into late night and ended by at least 3 am. Informing about the old trend returning back, Qamarunnisa, a septuagenarian grandmother of a bride says, "We conducted the marriage on June 6 and it was over by 5 pm."

She said she got married around 50 years back and wedding was organised in daytime. All the weddings of most of family members were held in daytime, but the wedding of her sister, who was the last in the family and got married in 1980's, was organised during night hours.

Syed Abdul Waheed, father of a groom said that nowadays the marriages are held grandly with extravagant spending on high luminous flood lights, massive convention halls, a grand band baaja baraat with crackers, expensive dresses, video and photography, etc, which are more lively during night hours. This trend to show off during weddings in night hours started in Hyderabad, added Waheed.

Also, during day hours the students go to schools, colleges, and people work in offices and attend business, this is also one factor for night weddings becoming popular.

Muslims do not have a fixed time for marriage. Unhappy with late night marriage functions, It has been noticed that the elderly were avoiding the functions at night, and attended only the Nikah ceremony after which they left for home without having dinner.











