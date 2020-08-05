Hyderabad: New members in GITAM governing body

Hyderabad: Two eminent personalities, K Padmanabhaiah former Home secretary of India and Founder of LV Prasad Eye Institute Dr Gullapalli Nageswara Rao joined as members in GITAM Institute of Technology and Management governing body here on Wednesday.



While former Home Secretary of India K Padmanabhiah served the bureaucracy. Nageswara Rao contributed to the healthcare.

GITAM President M Sribharath extended a warm welcome to the new members at the governing body meeting and said it's an honour to have them on board. Further, he added that each of them has decades of leadership in their respective fields and that they are well-aligned to the institution's goal of changing the world for better through education and add value to the academic standards of the institution. The meeting was attended by all the governing body members including the institution's Vice-President M Gangadhara Rao, secretary BV Mohana Rao, joint secretary M Bharadwaj and treasurer B.S.S.N Raju.

K Padmanabhaiah, a 1962 batch IAS officer, served the government of Maharashtra and the government of India in various capacities in crucial sectors such as internal security, energy, aviation, urban development and agriculture. He was the Central government's key interlocutor for peace talks with the Naga militants for over a decade. He also chaired the committee set up by the Central government tasked with suggesting structural changes in the Indian Police system. In 2008, he was conferred with Padma Bhushan. Currently, he is serving as the Chairman of Administrative Staff College of India at Hyderabad.

G Nageswara Rao is an Indian ophthalmologist. He returned to India from the USA in 1987 to set-up the not-for-profit LV Prasad Eye Care Institute (LVPEI) in Hyderabad which introduced quality eye care to Andhra Pradesh and India. Since then, LVPEI, which works towards preventing avoidable blindness, has made a difference to over 15 million people. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2002 and inducted to the Ophthalmology Hall of Fame in 2017.