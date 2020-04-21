Hyderabad: NGO extends free medicines, food

Hyderabad: During the lockdown period. various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are taking up humanitarian activities to help the poor cope up with the challenges posed by the Covid-19-induced situation. A city-based NGO, Kriya Sangh Society, has also joined the bandwagon of Good Samaritans. It is extending the needy a very helping hand by distributing free medicines at the doorsteps of the needy. It is also arranging food packets.



With the help of aid by various donors, these NGO are providing succour to vulnerable sections, especially daily wage earners, senior citizens and vendors. Speaking to The Hans India, Nayeem Pasha , founder of Kriya Sangh Society, Rasoolpura, said, "Soon after the lockdown, city came to a standstill and many people's livelihoods were badly hit and lost all sorts of income to keep the hearth burning. There are lakhs struggling to meet their daily needs and are in dire need of essential items that include medicines. Our NGO has taken a initiative to help them by providing medicines for chronic illnesses. We are also arranging ration kits or food wherever possible. Till today we have distributed medicines to poor people in areas including Bowenpally, Rasoolpura and Amberpet."

Apart from this, the NGO has identified 3,000 individuals that include slum dwellers, daily wage migrants and homeless who are found starving for food. Along with Aikaarth Foundation, it has turned a community hall at Rasoolpura into a community kitchen where food is cooked for them. It is packed and daily three times they are distributing to the hungry people. Around 400 rations kits have also been distributed so far. More than 36 volunteers are helping them in this mission.

Also, the NGO has distributed around 20 kits of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the staff of the primary health centre at Rasoopulara.