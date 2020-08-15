Hyderabad: NGO throws lifeline to Covid-hit families

Hyderabad: Since the outbreak of Coronavirus and the consequent lockdown, travails of people have soared manifold and there have been pitiable accounts of people struggling to stay afloat and support their families, having lost all means of livelihoods.



Rising to the occasion, the services of NGOs have been laudable, ameliorating hunger pangs of the poor and the jobless across the country. This is more so in the case of the families which asked to stay in home quarantine should any family member tested positive. Their situation is quite dire in that they are unable to meet their daily needs for essentials shorn as they are of any financial means.

To help such distressed families during the home quarantine period, a city- based NGO, Every Pulse Foundation, has extended a helping hand to them and is soon going to launch a free food and grocery distribution from August 15.

Prasanna, founder of Every Pulse Foundation, said, "When a family or a person in the family tested Covid positive, the particular house is barricaded. In such a situation, the families cannot go out and buy groceries for themselves and even no one comes forward to help those fearing that they would come in contact with the virus. Recently we received many calls from the Covid-affected families, especially those who are not financially strong, asking us to provide food packets and grocery kits. We would commence the distribution from August 15."

The NGO has decided to adopt 400 Covid-hit families. Many likeminded people are financially supporting us to run this initiative, says Prasanna. The NGO has launched a helpline (9100398179/9505906289) to help the needy people.





