No auction for Hyderabad Balapur laddu this 2020

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the current crisis, Balapur Ganesh Utsava Simithi has called off auction for the famous Balapur laddu this year.



The 11-day Ganesh festivities will commence on August 22 and immersion of most of idols will be held on September 1. Laddus at Khairatabad Ganesh and Balapur Ganesh idols fetch bids in lakhs of rupees. Each year the bid for the laddus gets a record of highest bidding ever. It was Rs 17.6 lakh for Balapur laddu last year.

Balapur Ganesh Utsava Simithi president K Niranjan Reddy said, "There will be no auction for laddu this year. The tradition of installation of Ganesh and weight of laddu will be 21 kg including 2 kg pure silver bowl. Balapur Laddu is considered very auspicious and believed to bring fortune to whoever wins it. Observing the current situation, this year the size of Ganesh idol has also been reduced to 6 feet, as against the usual height of 21 feet. Devotees won't be allowed to perform pooja. Only Samiti members will be present." It is also learnt that Khairatabad Ganesh idol size will also be reduced to 27 feet.