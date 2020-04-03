Hyderabad: No examinations for CBSE Class X students

Hyderabad: The X class students of CBSE have been given exemption from examinations, while the Board will hold examinations for XII in limited subjects required for the promotion to the higher classes.

A CBSE statement on Thursday said that keeping all aspects related to entrance exams, admissions dates etc in mind the board has decided to give notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before starting the Board exams.

The Board said that after extensive consultations it decided to conduct examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and may be crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions.

For the rest of the subjects, the Board will not hold examinations. The instructions for marking and assessment in all such cases will be issued separately.

Accordingly, the board will hold examinations only in 29 subjects. There will be no examinations for the students of Class X except those candidates from the North East Delhi.

In case of all other students of Class XII in the country, they will have to give examinations only in Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Elective), Hindi (Core), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science(Old), Computer Science(New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (new), Information Technology, Bio-Technology.

In the case of the Board affiliated schools located in 25 countries, there will not be any examinations for the Class X and XII students. The system of marking and assessment to declare results will be worked out by the Board shortly and informed to these schools, it said.

Regarding the evaluation works, the Board said that it will give 3-4 days' notice to restart the evaluation work, to all the Chief Nodal Supervisors, Head Examiners, Evaluators, Coordinators, etc. of Evaluation Centers.

For further details on all the above issues, the Board asked the stakeholders to visit its website and social media handles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.