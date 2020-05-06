Hyderabad: No required stocks in wine shops, tipplers wait for hours

Hyderabad: Tipplers will have to wait for hours to get their favourite drink as many wine shops in Hyderabad are emptied with liquor stocks.

Wine shop dealers sold out the available stocks through back door even before the government permitted to open the shops on Wednesday.

The dealers requested the state Excise and prohibition department to supply liquor to meet the demand last night but the stocks did not lift from the depots till morning.

State Excise and prohibition Minister K Srinivas Goud plunged into action and created a hotline to address the issues raised wine dealers, as well as the alcoholics during the sales hours between 10, am to 6 pm.