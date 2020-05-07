Hyderabad: NYKS enforces social distance at fair-price shops

Hyderabad: Volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) are ensuring that social distancing is maintained at ration shops. There are working as a third party to guide the people and help the ration shop personnel.



Speaking to The Hans India, Khushbu Guptha, the NYKS district youth coordinator, said, "As there is a crunch of staff at ration units due to lockdown, the civil supplies department has approached NYKS to deploy volunteers at ration shops for enforcing social distancing and also for biometric authentication. Right now there are around 170 volunteers at ration shops, each working as third party authentication along with GHMC official. Apart from that volunteers are also distributing handmade face masks and the vegetable packets to the slum dwellers in the city."

"The government is distributing 12 kg rice under public distribution system to all the national food security cardholders during lockdown. We are deployed to ensure that the people stand in line and maintain adequate distance from one another. We also inspect whether people are wearing the masks. After each use, biometric machines are disinfected," said Galibe Vishal, a volunteer.