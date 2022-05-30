Hyderabad: Online cricket betting racket busted, 5 held

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Sunday busted a online cricket betting racket on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The police raided two flats located in two different places in Miyapur and Bachupalli. Madhapur SOT held raids in the apartments after a tip-off from reliable sources.

The police has seized Rs 10 lakh cash during a raid conducted late on Sunday and arrested 3 persons in Bachupalli and 2 in Miyapur. However, man identified as Bhimavaram Varma (organiser) is absconding.

It is to mention here that in April, a bookie operating an IPL betting racket from a flat in Gudimalkarpur was arrested. According to the police, cricket betting organiser Mohammed Javed Khan was organising betting through apps as he was not able to meet his family expenses. During the interrogation, he confessed that he was into business but he decided to organise betting through apps to make quick money. He was organising betting for 15 to 20 punters from Hyderabad and was collecting money from punters personally and distributing profits to the winners.