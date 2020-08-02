Panel to probe excesses of private hospitals soon: Minister Eatala Rajender 

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender has ordered constituting a committee with senior officials to probe into allegations being levied against corporate hospitals extending corona treatment at exorbitant prices. He wanted strict action against hospitals found to fleece people in these testing times.



Despite government fixing rates, hospitals levying unreasonable charges in the name of medicines, PPE kits, ICU charges, high salaries to healthcare staff is uncalled for, Eatala said. Health officials told the minister that most people alleged that private hospitals are charging ten times of the amount fixed by the government. They brought to the notice of the minister, various complaints were getting on a daily basis on the dedicated Whatsapp number of the health department.

The complaints list included quoting high prices showing shortage of beds, not giving admission without Rs 3 lakh to 4 lakh advance deposited after landing in the hospital, charging Rs 1 lakh to 2 lakh per treatment every day, demanding full payment of amount or else not handing over the body of the deceased patient, admitting asymptomatic patients and burdening them with costly treatment charges, forcibly shifting critical patients in ambulances to government hospitals.

Eatala expressed his ire against private hospitals for looking to commercialise corona treatment when the need of the hour was extending service with human angle. He wanted them to change their attitude and strive to save the lives of fellow citizens needing medical attention. Eatala wanted the hospitals to work in tandem with the State government to defeat corona pandemic and save the lives of the population.