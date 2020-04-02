Hyderabad: Panic booking for LPG cylinders stumps dealers

Hyderabad: The demand for LPG gas cylinder surged in the city due to Coronavirus lockdown. Consumers in a state of panic, fearing that the stocks of LP gas would dry up, are making panic bookings. Various gas agencies are daily receiving more than 800 calls for booking the cylinder.



Gas agencies are appealing to the public not to resort to panic booking as they have adequate supplies to meet any demand.

"In regular days we used to receive around 200-300 calls but in this lockdown period we are receiving more than 500- 800 calls in a day for re-fill," said Srinivas, distributor, Rajeshwara Gas Agencies, Secunderabad "10-15 per cent of the total LPG refill bookings are made by people even before they have consumed 3/4 of cylinder and they are returning the running cylinder. From many areas our delivery boys have returned as consumers did not have an empty refill to give," said a distributor of Hindustan Gas, Alwal.

"In this lockdown period we are receiving 700 calls daily and generally we take order after 14 days of the first cylinder issued. However, apprehending shortage of LP gas, our consumers are booking quite early," said Raju of HP Gas Agencies. "If the booking goes on this way, very soon we would face a shortfall of LP gas cylinders," said Venkataiah, a distributor of Maruti Indane Gas Agencies, Bowenpally.