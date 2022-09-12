Hyderabad: Pensioners irked by network breakdown at Falaknuma office

Hyderabad: As there is a network breakdown in the Pension Payment Office at Motigally in Falaknuma, most official works have either been stopped or being handled manually leading to several issues causing inconvenience to elderly pensioners. They are forced to make frequent rounds of the office to get their work done.

The BSNL is the only stereotype network being used to handle official work in government offices, especially in the Old City. It frequently breaks down to cause a delay in work which otherwise keeps officials free.

It is said that the BSNL network was disconnected last month. It is yet to be restored, while officials somehow manage to complete pension disbursement using their own mobile data. Most works are still pending only to cause inconvenience to aged pensioners who visit the office only to hear that the network issue has remained unresolved.

Hitting out at the district administration for putting aged pensioners to hardship, a pensioner said, "for simple work related to my pension payment I have been doing rounds of PPO since a month. Every time I visit the office, officials make me upset simply saying that the BSNL network has not yet been restored. They are not sure how many more days it will take to make it fully operational again."

Informed an official, "though the pension proceedings are somehow managed and done using our own mobile data, other works, like releasing payments to pensioners, remain pending for a month. Though the network in the neighbouring Chandrayangutta section has been restored, the Falaknuma section is still running without the network. This has led to a delay in performing the proceedings and necessary payments to pensioners who are visiting the office frequently to enquire about their work."