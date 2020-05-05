Hyderabad: People asked to list flora, fauna

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Biodiversity Board (TSBB) in collaboration with Lee Shreyus Foundation launched People Biodiversity Register (PBR) on Monday.

It is a participatory activity that would involve the residents of Telangana state to share documents of the plants, crops, animals, birds, reptiles, insects available in their residential areas.

Kalicharan S Khartade, Secretary, TSBB, said, "In this lockdown situation the best way to connect with our nature is to document the biodiversity of your village/locality.

This activity will make you indulge in a very novel and creative activity during these times of COVID lockdown. It will help the students also to participate and contribute."

A PBR is a document which contains comprehensive information on locally available bioresearches including landscape and demography of a particular area or village.

This information furnished would be used suitably (after due verification process) and would be incorporated in the respective Biodiversity Management Committee's (BMCs) People's Biodiversity Registers (PBRs).This process will help us to enhance the value of the PBRs.

People can participate and become the partners in biodiversity conservation. The entries will be allowed till 5.00 pm on 31 May 2020 and follow these links ATO register

https://forms.gle/bwvZZSadMbSFGN7MA,

https://forms.gle/3FrVRGR96jRg9cu76.