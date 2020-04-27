Hyderabad: People shower gifts on cops for fighting Covid-19

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police on Monday got refreshments in the form of watermelons and energy drinks from multiple stakeholders for doing an exemplary service as frontline warriors to fight the deadly pandemic.

The MD of Udaya Heights, Raja Sekhar distributed 15 tonnes i.e., 3500 water melons to the cops and it were handed over to VC Sajjanar in his office. Apart from this, the cops also got energy drinks from Ramakanth, owner of Ad solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The chief security officer of Synchrony, Ashish Jha also contributed 5000 face masks to cops and Ruchie Gupta, director of DSM ompany also contributed 1200 N95 masks, 1000 sanitizers, 1000 grocery kits and 10000 sachets of snacks.

The GAR corp also contributed 15 kiosks to the cops so that they can render their services by avoiding the heat.

VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Cyberabad Police said, "It's really great to see that so many people are coming forward and lending a helping hand to the public in these tough times.

We are thankful to each and every stakeholder for rendering the help and it's also urged to each and every citizen to follow the norms of social distancing and to not come out of house unless necessary."