  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Platform ticket rate hiked at Kacheguda station

Kacheguda railway station Platform ticket rate
x

Kacheguda Railway Station

Highlights

The railway platform ticket price at Kacheguda railway station in Hyderabad has been enhanced to cater passenger rush for Sankranti.

Hyderabad: The railway platform ticket price at Kacheguda railway station in Hyderabad has been enhanced to cater passenger rush for Sankranti.

The South Central Railway (SCR) speculated that there will be a huge crowd of train travelers and the people accompanying them at Kacheguda Railway Station, due to the Sankranti festival.

In a statement, the SCR said that to avoid inconvenience to passengers and as a precautionary measure against spread of coronavirus during the festive season, the rate of platform tickets at the Kacheguda railway station will be enhanced from the present Rs 10 to Rs 20 from January 8 to 20.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X