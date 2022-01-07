Hyderabad: Platform ticket rate hiked at Kacheguda station

Hyderabad: The railway platform ticket price at Kacheguda railway station in Hyderabad has been enhanced to cater passenger rush for Sankranti.

The South Central Railway (SCR) speculated that there will be a huge crowd of train travelers and the people accompanying them at Kacheguda Railway Station, due to the Sankranti festival.

In a statement, the SCR said that to avoid inconvenience to passengers and as a precautionary measure against spread of coronavirus during the festive season, the rate of platform tickets at the Kacheguda railway station will be enhanced from the present Rs 10 to Rs 20 from January 8 to 20.