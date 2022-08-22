Hyderabad: Plethora of activities in Sunday-Funday events

Hyderabad: Marking the conclusion of 'Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu' celebrations, popular events in the city 'Sunday-Funday' at Tank Bund and 'Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam' at historic Charminar were held on Sunday on a grand scale with various band performances, cultural activities and games.

The scenic traffic-free road on Sunday, the Hussain Sagar lake was abuzz with cultural activities. To enjoy the multitude of programmes organised by the State government, people flocked to the most favoured place to have a good time. Starting from 4 pm people started gathering to enjoy their weekend. Couples, families, children took selfies and groups posed for pictures, making memories of Sunday-Funday.

Tank Bund was converted into a centre of art and cultural activity with food stalls, entertainment activities for children, and various other events. The Hussain Sagar lakefront has been developed and proved to be a space for citizens to unwind and spend their leisure time, especially in the evenings.

The programmes included fun activities for children including stilt walkers, magicians, clowns, face painters, caricature artists and interactive activities like pot making, and orchestra performance of songs, fireworks, and folk performances.

Saplings were also distributed at the event by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), and more kids-oriented activities were a part of the event. Delicacies at food stalls and activities for children are some of the episodes to look out for.

The same zeal was also witnessed at Charminar. Hyderabadis flocked to the Charminar to have an entertaining Sunday. People started gathering in the evening near the Charminar to enjoy the event version 'Ek Sham Charminar Ke Naam'.

Families thronged the event to see the illumination of the historic monument with Tri-colour. The event was hit with a plethora of activities including a band performance, caricaturist, games for kids, magicians, clowns and juggler fun-filled recreational arena.

Earlier, people visited here for shopping and to see the historic monument, but since the entertainment activists have also began this has now become a favourite hangout spot in the Old city during the weekend. It is like a celebration.

A number of activities and performances were witnessed this time to mesmerise the public across all age groups and give them a unique and memorable experience in both events.

Vendors also thronged at both the events with their collection of bangles, artificial jewellery, live bangles, pearl sets and attars.