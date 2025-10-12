Hyderabad Police arrest 59 cyber fraudsters from 8 states

Cybercrime Police of Hyderabad arrested 59 cyber fraudsters from across India and refunded Rs 86.64 lakh to victims during the month of September.

The Cybercrime Police received 320 NCRP complaints, out of which 222 FIRS were registered at the Cybercrime Police Station and 106 FIRs were registered at Zonal Cyber Cells of Hyderabad City Police.

During the special operations, Cybercrime Police arrested 59 individuals from eight states. According to police, 28 of them were involved in investment frauds, six digital arrests, four part-time Investment, two matrimonial fraud, four credit card fraud and three movie piracy.

These accused were found to be involved in a total of 257 cases across India, including 74 cases identified within Telangana.

They were also involved in 53 cases in Maharashtra, 38 cases in Karnataka, 15 in Gujarat, 12 in Delhi, nine each in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, six in Kerala, four each in Bihar, Rajasthan and Haryana, three each in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, two each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Punjab and Uttarakhand

The police seized 43 mobile phones, nine cheque books, eight passbooks, 23 ATM/Debit Cards, four laptops, one shell company stamp and 21 SIM Cards.

Out of the refunded amount, Rs 58.47 lakh pertains to investment fraud, Rs 5.21 lakh to OTP Fraud, Rs 13 lakh impersonation fraud, Rs 12.43 lakh trading fraud, Rs 50,000 APK fraud, Rs 2.58 lakh credit card fraud and Rs 3.34 lakh job fraud.

The Cybercrime Police busted a major network of movie piracy and arrested five accused. In June, a complaint was filed by Yarra Manindra Babu, representing the Anti-Video Piracy Cell of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC), Hyderabad, that Telugu films ‘Single’ and ‘Hit’ have been pirated and illegally circulated online on the very first day of their release.

Five accused, residents of Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, were arrested

Cybercrime Police also arrested two persons from Maharashtra for digital arrest, which led to the victim’s death. The victim’s son had lodged a complaint that his mother, a retired CSRMO from MN Area Hospital, Malakpet, passed away on September 8 due to cardiac arrest after falling prey to a digital arrest cyber fraud.

She was harassed through WhatsApp calls from unknown fraudsters impersonating Bangalore Police and other agencies, who falsely implicated her in a human trafficking case.

They shared fabricated documents from the Supreme Court, ED, RBI, and others, and extorted Rs 6,60,543 from her Union Bank pension account into an ICICI Bank account.

Continuous intimidation, threats, and psychological harassment caused her immense mental agony, leading to a massive cardiac arrest. Even after her death, the fraudsters continued sending messages and making calls.