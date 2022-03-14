Hyderabad police bust drug peddling racket, arrest four

The Malkajgiri Special Operations Team (SOT) police along with Bhongir police on Monday busted a drug peddling racket and arrested four people. The police seized 120 kg of marijuana, two litres of hashish oil and a car, altogether worth Rs.35 lakh from the gang, which was smuggling the drug from Araku Agency area to Hyderabad.

The arrested persons were identified as Sriram Narasimha Chary (36) from Chintal in Jeedimetla, Gujjari (26) from Shapur Nagar, V.Ganesh Chary (26) from Medak district and Ch.Arun (25) from Chintal in Jeedimetla. Two others -- Venkat and Kumar who are also involved in the racket were absconding.

The police said that Sriram Narasimha Chary was obtaining drugs from Venkat, a dealer in Araku. On Sunday, they loaded marijuana and hashish oil from Venkat and left for Hyderabad from Araku. Acting on a tip-off, the Malkajgiri SOT intercepted the car at Nalgonda flyover in Bhongir Town and nabbed them.