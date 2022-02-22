Hyderabad police fetches Rs 51.7 lakh by auctioning abandoned vehicles

The Hyderabad police fetched Rs 51.7 lakh by auctioning the abandoned and seized vehicles which are occupying space in various police stations across the city.

City police commissioner CV Anand has called on the law and order and traffic police to clear all the vehicles involved in criminal cases that are kept at the police stations. On Tuesday, a total of 601 vehicles were auctioned by the police at Goshamahal police grounds. Around 550 people participated in the auctioning from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state.

Around 545 two-wheelers, 21 three-wheelers and two four-wheelers were put up for auctioning. The amount collected through auctioning of the vehicles will be deposited in government treasury.

The police officials said that there are many vehicles which are deteriorated to great extent and only be sold to scrap dealers. "The people were also reluctant to purchase the vehicles despite notifying them through press releases," they added.

There are more than remaining 5,000 vehicles in the city which are being prepared for auction.