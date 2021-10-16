Hyderabad police seize 300 kg of ganja, 2 held

The Hyderabad city task force police have arrested two people for peddling ganja and seized 300 kg of contraband worth of Rs 30 lakh.



Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said that the arrested persons are supplying ganja in the city and seized 300 kg of ganja from their possession. "The vehicle transporting ganja in Musarambagh and Malakpet areas were intercepted by the task force police who found 10 bags of ganja," Anjani Kumar said. The worth of seized ganja is estimated to be of Rs 30 lakh, he added.

He said that the task force police inspected the vehicle upon receiving an information on availability of ganja in few places in Hyderabad. Anjani Kumar further asked the public to reach on Whatsapp number 9490616555 if they have any information on drug supply.

The police also seized two mobile phones from the arrested. They registered a case and took up an investigation.











