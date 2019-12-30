Hyderabad: poll panel yet to get government nod to announce poll schedule

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission for the first time introducing T-Poll software, which has facility of online submission of nominations.



However, uploading will not mean filing of nomination was complete. This system would help to avoid crowding at the offices. The officials can correct the nomination papers if any candidate commits mistakes, said State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy. He said the online facility is optional.

He said that draft electoral rolls were published on Monday, which would be available in all ward offices, municipal offices, RDO offices, which can be downloaded. If there are any objections on draft rolls, the citizens can file objections by Jan 2, which will be processed on January 3 and final electoral rolls will be published on January 4. Ward wise reservations are likely to be announced on January 6.

Reacting to the criticism by the opposition parties alleging that the State Election Commission had colluded with government, SEC Nagi Reddy said that they have to get permission from the government before issuing schedule as per section 195, 197 of new Municipal Act.

The SEC said, "Assembly has passed a new Act and as per section 195 and 197 of the Municipal Act, we have to take permission from the government. Without taking permission we cannot announce the schedule... we have to follow the rule and this does not mean colluding with government."

He also clarified that the voters list to be released on January 8 was for displaying in the office of Returning Officers. The candidates can check while filing nominations at the office of ROs," he said.

The SEC said that around 40,000 personnel would be used in the polling process.

The polling staff would be given postal ballot slips before January 24 and they can either give by hand of by post.