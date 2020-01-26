Hyderabad: Poll results show brazen abuse of power: Krishna Saagar Rao

Hyderabad: BJP State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that the municipal elections results in Telangana clearly reflects brazen misuse and abuse of power by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao and TRS party.

In a press release here on Saturday, he said despite a targeted attack by TRS and serious fraudulent practices right from the beginning of the electoral process, the BJP stood in the second position in the total number of divisions won in 9 municipal corporations.

He said that the results also established the fact that BJP will rise as a clear alternative to TRS in the state if elections were to be fairly and legally conducted.

BJP feels, "TRS should be ashamed, not proud of the results they have achieved today, considering the mammoth proportion of manipulations, abuse of power, physical attacks, dirty money and unethical practices they have used to achieve these results," he added.

Rao said that KCR failed the state in many fronts and even in his false-victory speech, it's evident that the state is on the brink of complete bankruptcy and without funds. KCR's misgovernance of the State's finances has led Telangana into a serious debt trap.

He said that CM KCR's incompetence to invest into developmental projects, corruption, lack of funds to administer the State, delivery on popular welfare schemes will set the future political agenda in the State by the next Assembly elections.

KCR clearly looks fearful of future than content with the current victory, as BJP sees through his hour-long press conference. BJP accepts the people's mandate, being a party which respects the spirit of democracy.

However, we will not respect the TRS' false-victory in these elections, which doesn't represent the real-will of the people out of the free and fair election process.