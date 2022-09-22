Hyderabad: Prog conducted to mark World Alzheimer's Day

Hyderabad: Dementia is generally considered a part of ageing. However, it does not occur naturally. Alzheimer's disease is the most common factor causing dementia. Doctors say around 5.3 million Indians were already affected by Dementia in 2020. This number is likely to go up to a staggering 14 million by 2050.

At a programme conducted to mark the World Alzheimer's Day, doctors suggest a personalised treatment plan enabling regular monitoring and tracking of the elderly is necessary because it manifests differently in different people and across the stages of progression. As the condition of the elderly worsens without adequate care and professional support, the whole family is bound to suffer great stress and pain.

Besides the diagnosis, post-diagnosis care, caregiver burnout, unique treatment plan and unique challenges in taking care of elders with dementia need to be considered. "Although Alzheimer's cannot be reversed, with strategic interventions along with the trust and support of elders and their families we can help delay the progress.

We have already been able to positively improve the quality of life of persons with dementia in the last few months; hope to continuously improve our services and help more elders with dementia", says Prashanth Reddy, founder and Managing Director, Anvayaa Kin-Care Pvt Ltd, who conducted the programme.

For 2022, the theme is 'Know Alzheimer', Know Dementia with a focus on post-diagnosis care.