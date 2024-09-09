Hyderabad PRSI Re-elects Leadership Team

Hyderabad : The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Hyderabad chapter, has reaffirmed its leadership for the next two years with the re-election of *Dr. S. Ramu as Chairman. The decision was made unanimously during the PRSI's Annual General Body Meeting held on Sunday.

Dr. Ramu, a renowned journalism educator and communication professional, expressed his gratitude for the continued trust placed in him and his team. "We are committed to equipping public relations and corporate communication professionals with the skills needed to navigate the evolving landscape," he said.

K. Yadagiri, Assistant Professor at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, was also re-elected as Secretary for the third consecutive term. He emphasized the team's dedication to promoting government programs and initiatives.

The leadership highlighted the support of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Information Minister P. Srinivasa Reddy in addressing the concerns of journalists. "Public relations professionals, as the twin profession to journalism, also require government support," Dr. Ramu and Yadagiri noted.

The re-elected team includes B. Mahesh (Speed Infra) as Vice-Chairman, V. Bhujanga Rao (Cotton Association) as Treasurer, and Aparna Rajhans, a faculty member at St. Joseph's Degree and PG College, as Joint Secretary. Other Executive Committee members include Rajesh Kalayana (PRO, South Central Railway), Ch. Srinivasa Rao (NMDC), Dr. V. Sudhakar (PRO, PJTS Agricultural University), P. Linga Reddy (T-Sats), PSR Murthy (Banking), and Dr. Sajida Khan (TV and Film industry).

PRSI National President Dr. Ajita Pathak, Secretary PLK Murthy, and Vice-President (South) Shri U.S. Sarma congratulated the newly elected team and wished them continued success in advancing the profession of public relations in Telangana.