Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police changes Whatsapp number
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on Monday announced a change in their WhatsApp contact number for improving accessibility and easy communication for citizens.
The existing number, + 91 94906 17111, will be replaced by a new number +91 87126 62111.
This change is expected to come into effect immediately, and citizens are urged to update their contact lists accordingly. The new number will be active 24/7 and will be the primary contact point for citizens to connect with the police in case of emergencies, complaints, or information sharing.
