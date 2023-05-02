  • Menu
Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police changes Whatsapp number

Rachakonda Police Commissionerate
Rachakonda Police Commissionerate

Highlights

  • This change is expected to come into effect immediately, and citizens are urged to update their contact lists accordingly
  • The new number will be active 24/7 and will be the primary contact point for citizens

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on Monday announced a change in their WhatsApp contact number for improving accessibility and easy communication for citizens.

The existing number, + 91 94906 17111, will be replaced by a new number +91 87126 62111.

This change is expected to come into effect immediately, and citizens are urged to update their contact lists accordingly. The new number will be active 24/7 and will be the primary contact point for citizens to connect with the police in case of emergencies, complaints, or information sharing.

