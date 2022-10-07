Hyderabad: Rains bare potholes, sloppy sewage system in SCB

Hyderabad: The denizens of the Secunderabad Cantonment have been leading miserable lives particularly during every downpour as poor sewage system and hidden potholes continue to pervade the area. The Board has failed to take monsoon preventive measures posing a grave risk to road users.

Roads in Marredpally, Trimulgherry, Karkhana, Rasoolpura, Vasavi Nagar and Bowenpally are filled with potholes making it difficult for commuters to commute in these areas.

"Almost all the lanes and by lanes in the Cantonment are battered with rainwater. We are unable to ply on the roads as the entire area is flooded with sewage water. It has also become difficult for the residents to breath fresh air due to unpleasant stench emanating from the sewage water. We are vexed of complaining the concerned officials to fill the potholes and clean the drains," said T Anil, resident of SCB.

"The main reason for overflow of sewage water is the faulty drainage system. Our colony drainage pipelines have got rusted as they were laid long back and no repair or no initiative has been taken to lay new pipelines. We requested the officials many times to lay 1 feet pipelines but all fell in deaf ears. The continuous flow of sewage water has also given rise to mosquitoes menace, said T Satish Gupta, president of Vasavinagar Welfare Association.

"With little rains, the drain overflow and the lanes became slippery. The officials always give us false promises to take up the works soon, but nothing has been done till date," said Nayeem, another resident of SCB.