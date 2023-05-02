Hyderabad: Rains for next 5 days

Hyderabad : It appears that Telangana is witnessing part summer and part monsoon season. According to IMD, Telangana will witness rains for the next five days with winds of about 40 to 50 kmph.



It is likely to be partly cloudy skies and spells of rain or thundershowers.

According to the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad forecast, this weather pattern is expected to continue on May 3 as well.

May 4 and May 5 are predicted to have partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. On May 6, the weather is expected to change with rain or thundershowers likely to occur towards the evening or night. The pattern is expected to continue on May 7 and May 8 as well, with Hyderabad likely to witness rain or thundershowers on both days.

According to the forecast, the day temperatures would remain below 35 degrees Celsius. However, the night temperatures are expected to hover around 23 and 24 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad.