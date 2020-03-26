Hyderabad: Ration dealers meeting held in LB Nagar

LB Nagar: A ration dealers meeting was held at a private function hall here on Thursday. MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy was the chief guest. He said every person of a family holding white ration card would get 12 kilo rice and Rs 1,500 in cash. He asked dealers to keep their shops open from 9am to 4 pm. "Everyone must follow regulations set by the government. The government can't fight odds without cooperation of people. Everyone should feel responsible towards society. Ration distribution is through biometric system. Dealers should make sure the machine is cleaned with sanitiser after each person's thumb impression. Everyone should follow social distancing to fight COVID-19. Every ration shop will be provided with masks free of cost.



Telangana Ration dealers working President Gaddam Mallesh submitted a memorandum to the MLA seeking scrapping of biometric system for time being. Vanasthalipuram ACP Jaya Ram, LB Nagar CI Ashok Reddy, Vanasthalipuram CI Venkataiah, Meerpet CI Yadaiah and officials from civil supplies department were present.