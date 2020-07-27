Hyderabad: Reactor blast at pharma company in Balanagar injures 4

Hyderabad: Four people seriously injured after a reactor at pharmaceutical company exploded in the wee hours on Monday. The incident occurred in Verupaksha pharma company (IDA) in Gandhinagar of Balanagar.

The injured were working in the company when the incident took place. According to the sources, the first floor of the company has been completely damaged in the fire accident. It is learned that high pressure led to the explosion of the reactor.

Local residents alerted the firefighters were alerted who rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

The pharma unit is believed to have suffered huge losses as the machinery has been damaged. However, the total extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

On May 28, a fan manufacturing unit at Balanagar industrial area was gutted in fire. The fire accident is said to have caused due to a short-circuit. No casualties were reported from the incident.