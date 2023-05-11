Hyderabad: Relations between Australia and India at a high point says Berry O’ Farrell

Hyderabad : Education remains one of the central pillars in our bilateral relationship. The new National Education Policy (NEP), unveiled by India, gives opportunity for many Australian universities to establish their campuses in India. Both countries are working together on supply chains on critical minerals that could be used in India in the emerging electric vehicle (EV) industry or in the production of some critical and emerging technologies. Australia’s High Commissioner to India Berry O’ Farrell, told Hans India in an Exclusive Interview.

What are the key areas of cooperation between India and Australia and how have these developed over time?

India and Australia signed an Economic Partnership and Trade Agreement (ECTA) in April 2022 which was a breakthrough in our bilateral relationship. Apart from trade, people-to-people contacts, education, science, culture, renewable energy, climate change are the areas where both countries' interests converge. In recent times, we have strengthened our defence and security cooperation

How has the QUAD (India, Australia, Japan, and the United States of America) impacted the bilateral relationship between India and Australia?



QUAD is a diplomatic relationship and the QUAD members have a shared vision about the Indo-Pacific where we would want peace and prosperity to prevail by abiding to the international rules. The QUAD is working on many non-conventional areas such as health security, infrastructure, connectivity, and climate change which are very critical for member states. The QUAD leaders also announced a STEM fellowship programme which can greatly benefit the students from both countries. So, the QUAD can greatly benefit our bilateral relationship.

How have trade relations between India and Australia evolved in recent years, and what are the opportunities and challenges for further growth?



India and Australia relations have reached a new tipping point with the signing of ECTA. Apart from that, Indian diaspora in Australia plays a major role in strengthening our bilateral relationship.

More than seven lakh Indians are there in Australia and the diaspora today have representation in our businesses, educational institutions, state assemblies and others and they are truly embedded into our Australian society.

The collaboration between Indian and Australian states is a great opportunity in the flourishing bilateral ties. The pension funds from Australia can play a critical role in aiding India’s economic growth. Australia, home to the world’s fifth-largest pension market, worth $2.8 trillion in 2021, has been actively seeking markets for investment from these funds. We also have tie up with several Indian Educational Institutions like UoH and ISB

What are the specific areas that Australia is looking for investment and cooperation in Telangana?



There are several areas in which we have cooperation with Telangana. University of New South Wales and LV Prasad Eye hospitals. We have a very strong engagement in technology as well. We have a great collaboration with innovation hub and ecosystem enablers T Hub and We Hub. Telstra, Australian based telecommunications launched an innovation and capabilities centre in Hyderabad. Most of our companies are looking forward to keenly invest in Hyderabad.

How has Chinese growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region impacted the bilateral relationship between India and Australia, and what are both countries' shared concerns about Chinese assertion and territorial claims in the region?



Firstly, both countries can make their own choices without unduly being influenced by each other’s decision and ensure that both remain peaceful. Through QUAD we are all working together, and every nation needs to abide by the international rules. Secondly, India and Australia are strengthening their defence cooperation and our participation is being enhanced in each other’s defence related exercises phenomenally. In the Indo-Pacific region, India and Australia are the two countries which have the longest coastline. India continues to engage with China to resolve the border issue, Australia is also stabilizing its relationship with China. However, one needs to be guided by their national interests.