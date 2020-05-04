Hyderabad: Rental startups provide crucial mobility services

Hyderabad: At a time when public transport in unavailable since the lockdown, private rental companies are meeting the needs of individuals as well as companies such as e-groceries and pharmacies.

Two wheeler rental startups are becoming of increasing use to people who mobility services in Hyderabad. A few of them are making efforts to encourage people to rent their vehicles to the companies, which would be used for essential deliveries.

"We are providing vehicles on rent only if permission letters are available with customers or essential delivery boys of companies such as Big Basket, pharmacies and doctors.

We observe that a majority of vehicles are taken on monthly rentals between Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 and if it's per day it costs Rs 350 to Rs 500.

Besides, a security deposit of Rs 3,000 is collected. Driving licence, employment ID, police permission letter and Aadhar card are mandatory," said Radha Krishna of Karthikeya Motor Rentals in BHEL.

These rental companies give away vehicles for long-term rentals such as weekly and monthly without calculating the distance travelled. Every vehicle is disinfected and sanitised before it reaches doorsteps of customer. Companies are charging Rs 899 towards 7 days rentals to Rs 4,499 for 60 days.

For individuals, especially employees who need to do daily commute, a startup Bounce is offering its two-wheelers from May 3 for various terms, such as weekly (Rs 899), 14 days (Rs 1,499), monthly (Rs 2,599) and Rs 4,499 for 60 days.

The two wheelers are well sanitised and inspected before delivery. The two wheelers come equipped with a tracking device that allows safe monitoring of the asset for the employer and the firm.

"Logically, we can also set aside a certain set of two-wheelers for a company which can then redistribute it among their employees as they like," says Bhargav Gavini, Manager, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships. As the demand for rental bikes are getting higher, Bounce started taking vehicles from individuals directly on rent.

If any customer wants to give away their unused vehicle for a day or two for rent, Bounce will be paying around Rs 80 as rent per day.