Hyderabad: Retired staff get their respect & pride

Hyderabad: A new norm of felicitating employees who retire and escort them to their house in an official car came into effect from Saturday. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to introduce the system of honouring retiring employees by administration in 2016.

Somehow, it was not implemented till now.

The issue is learnt to have come to light when the Chief Minister held a meeting with leaders of employees' unions. The union leaders are said to have referred to this issue and KCR assured them that it would be implemented immediately.

As part of it, seven officials in the rank of Assistant Secretary and Deputy Secretaries working in the different departments who retired from the services on attaining superannuation were felicitated by the Chief Secretary and the heads of the departments. They were honoured with a presentation of shawls and bouquets.

The top officials escorted them till the gate where official vehicles were waiting for them to drop them at their houses. They were also given Rs 10,000 per employee. The official process to disburse post-retirement benefits would also be extended to them in a stipulated time.