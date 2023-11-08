Hyderabad: Revanth challenges KCR to prove 24-hour power supply in State

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said he and his party candidate from Alampur Assembly seat SA Sampath Kumar would not file their nominations if it was proved that the ruling BRS party government was supplying 24-hour power in the State. He made it clear that the free electricity patent belonged to the Congress party in Telangana. “KCR says there is 24-hour power supply. I'm throwing a challenge that Sampath and I will not file our nominations if it is proved that there is a 24-hour power supply in the State,” he added.

Revanth Reddy addressed election rallies in Alampur, Gadwal and Maktal on Tuesday. He asked CM KCR whether he was ready to rub his nose to the ground in the middle of the road if he don't prove that he is not giving electricity for 24 hours? "The Congress party is credited with providing free electricity to farmers, removing arrears, dropping cases and providing free electricity to 18 lakh pumpsets,” he said.

Revanth Reddy questioned as to how the number of pumpsets in Telangana had increased from 18 lakh to 25 lakh if KCR had actually given water to one crore acres of land.

He said that KCR had done nothing for the state and added that the CM was trying to convince people with lies. Revanth Reddy said that there was a new enthusiasm among all sections of the farmers, women and the unemployed and added that the desire to put the BRS on hold was visible in the eyes of the people here. “KCR had promised to give Rs 100 crore for the development of Jogulamba temple. The condition of the temple would not have been like this even if there was some attention from the CM .