Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy wants Governor to intervene on Covid crisis in Telangana

Hyderabad: While terming the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's handling of Covid-19 in the State as complete failure and causing a situation like health emergency, Malkajgiri Congress MP, A Revanth Reddy demanded that it was high-time that Governor intervene and act in accordance with Section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act.

In a Zoom meet, while referring to the KCR's solitude measures who shifted to his farmhouse at Gajwel in the recent days, Revanth held that the Chief Minister who should have convened a Cabinet meeting to control the situation has disappeared from public. Moreover there is no clarification over rumours of him being affected with virus. He demanded white paper from Chief Minister as CM's Relief Fund was not utilised even now to fight the COVID-19.

"There has been no official bulletin on his health condition even if he is in good condition. His absence from public life has already raised questions of his ill-health and even people started trending 'where is KCR' in social media. Hence it was the Constitutional obligation of the Governor to take matters into hand, as the State does not have any active CM," he pointed out.

Section 8 states that for the purposes of administration of the common capital area, the Governor shall have special responsibility for the security of life, liberty and property of all those who reside in such area.

Given the spread of pandemic particularly in the GHMC area, the MP demanded that Governor take stock of the number of beds available and number of doctors who are administering treatment to patients.