Hyderabad: Road mishaps plummet 46% on city roads in Jan

Basheerbagh: The city has recorded a dip in road accidents in January 2021 as compared to the same month of the previous year.

The city police on Monday issued a release and stated that there is a dip of 46 per cent in fatal road accidents this year. In 2021, only 12 fatalities were reported as compared to 24 in January 2020.

The release further stated, in January this year, nine persons died in accidents due to over speeding, which has been the major cause of deaths in road accidents. Other reasons included cell phone driving, drunk driving and negligent driving.

It was observed that in the fatal road crashes, six motorists and a pillion rider did not wear helmets and in one case, though the person wore a helmet he did not fasten the strap of the helmet.

"The traffic police are conducting regular special drives to curb drunk driving and enforcement against specific violations that endanger the lives of commuters.

Apart from it, counseling is also given to such drivers in the presence of their family members or guardians at the Traffic Training Institutes," said Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

He noted, "The prime and foremost aim of the traffic police is to reduce fatal and non-fatal road accidents. Due to the various preventive measures and enforcement work done, we have been successfully able to reduce fatal road mishaps in city.

In January 2021 alone, we have charge sheeted 246 drivers and they were produced before the court, wherein a fine amount of Rs 25,10,600 was imposed on them and 955 violators are still pending for a hearing from the court."

"During the ongoing 'National Road Safety' month, various meetings are being conducted with all departments concerned to create a safer Hyderabad.

Moreover, we are encouraging pedestrians by putting up signage and providing of railing on central median to cross the road, foot over bridges and at Zebra crossing only and to wear helmet and put on seat belts," added the officer.