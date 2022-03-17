Hyderabad: Rs 135 crore pending traffic challans collected so far

With the state traffic police announcing a cut on the challans, many people who have been penalised for violating the rules have taken their time to pay the pending challans. So far, around Rs 135 crore was paid by the motorists in the state.



It is learned that a total of Rs 1,750 crores should be paid for six crore pending challans. However, the traffic police are expecting that Rs 500 crore could be deposited until the end of the month.

The traffic police have given the opportunity for the motorists to pay their pending challans on discount. The initiative has drawn a tremendous response from the people who logged into the official website of the e-challan website to pay off their fines. On the very first day, a whooping of Rs 5.5 crore has been collected by the city traffic police.

It is known that the traffic police announced 75 per cent discount on two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles that means they need to pay only 25 per cent of the fine.